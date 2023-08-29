The SportsFource Rewind is back for the 2023 football season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Let’s start off with Quinn Olson not seeing anything down field, so he takes off. And Olson proceeds to find space on the outside and turns on the jets all the way to the endzone.

Across the border in Yankton, the Bucks taking on Mitchell when Lucas Kampshoff just bulldozes a defender on his way in for the score.

Now usually, when someone gets Mossed it’s the receiver making the catch, but here is Elkhorn Valley’s Nate Decker making the catch for all the defensive backs out there.

Back into Iowa, Lane Kruger comes up with an interception and takes it all the way back for 6 in CL/GLR’s win over Emmetsburg.

A little special team’s action is up next, and that is Dayton Harrell fielding the kick finding a seam and turning on the boosters. Harrell is looking Fast and Furious as he heads towards the endzone in his opening night house call.

Back into South Dakota tell you what slant routes like this beauty from Grayson Girard deserve to score every time. Thanks to a solid pass from Keaton Gale and a broken tackle Girard found paydirt.

Talk about finding a seam Waynes Kaden Keller hits Sam Junck on the go rout and he goes all the way, but Wayne would fall to Omaha Roncalli.

Wrapping things up we have Jovany Kabongo or as I like to call him Jovany “Kabombo” because the second his foot touches the ball that thing explodes. This kick broke the Le Mars school record he set earlier in the game. Booting it in from 45 yards out and helping the Bulldogs pick up their 41-13 win.

