Student helps with Memorial Garden outside of Hospice of Siouxland for 4-H project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland student has married her passion for 4-H with her desire to improve her community.

”When you’re a part of a community, every little thing matters, so if you come out and you pull a couple of weeds, you’re helping your community,” said Abigail Kueffer, Pioneer Valley 4-H Member.

Sunshine, good soil, lots of water and Abigail Kueffer, those are the keys to the success of the Memorial Garden outside the Hospice of Siouxland.

“Abby did a great job, we did the planting all of us and some volunteers came and helped plant there were over 100 plants to put in the ground,” said Iowa Extension Master Gardener Gayle Jaacks. “Abby then came, I think twice a week at least, she did all the watering, all of the weeding, all of the research.”

The countless hours of work Abby put in did not go unrecognized. Her 4-H project would go on to take first place in the “citizenship” category at the Woodbury County Fair and it even earned a red ribbon at the Iowa State Fair.

“I like making my family proud with it,” said Abby. “I like to carry on and I hope that my kids will be in 4-H because it definitely improves skills that you’ll need later in life like baking or sewing. It just helps you become a better person when you’re older.”

4-H has been in Abby’s family for generations, and without her, the beautiful Memorial Garden outside the Hospice of Siouxland might not have been possible.

“We absolutely could not have done this project without her,” said Kim Wilson with Hospice of Siouxland. “I love the fact I think that 4-H means a lot to her, she has a lot of great history with 4-H in her family.”

Abby hopes to keep helping with the garden for as long as she can

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.