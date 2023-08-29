Traffic on Highway 75 disrupted by crash

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a crash on Hwy 75 south of Hinton that left debris in the roadway.

On Tuesday afternoon, debris could be seen in Hwy 75′s northbound lanes, but both the north and southbound lanes of traffic experienced disruptions.

Pictures from the scene show the crash may have involved some farm equipment. No word yet on any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.