Around Siouxland: Pets on Parade
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are a fan of pets and going on walks, there is an event upcoming for you.
The Siouxland Humane Society has their 21st annual Pets on Parade on Saturday Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.
Registration costs $30 and all proceeds go to funding the Siouxland Humane Society. For more information, head on over to this website.
