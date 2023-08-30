Around Siouxland: Pets on Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are a fan of pets and going on walks, there is an event upcoming for you.

The Siouxland Humane Society has their 21st annual Pets on Parade on Saturday Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

Registration costs $30 and all proceeds go to funding the Siouxland Humane Society. For more information, head on over to this website.

