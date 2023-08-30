Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you listen to Siouxland Catholic Radio, there is a special surprise coming up.

On Sep. 18 at 1 p.m. Dr. David Anders will be giving a live broadcast that everyone can enjoy.

Later that night at 6 p.m. dinner will be held as well. Make sure to purchase your tickets quickly with the last day to buy them on Sep. 8. For more information call 712-224-5342 or click here.

