Boil advisory issued for Onawa, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A boil advisory was issued Wednesday for the Northwest Iowa town of Onawa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says the advisory was issued because of a “water issue” Wednesday morning.

Officials say starting at 1 p.m. water will be available to residents at the 6th Street City Shop across from the cemetery.

The CDC says during a boil advisory, bottled water is the best option until officials say otherwise. If you do not have bottled water available, the next best option is to boil your tap water to make it safe to drink.

