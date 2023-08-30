Healthbeat 4: The PLN mutation and what it is

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Last May, she started working on an undergraduate research project raising awareness on a genetic mutation. Now a year and a half later, she is helping change lives and educating people in Northwest Iowa of Dutch descent who are impacted by the mutation.

Senior Dordt University Student Lucy Borkowski works for the PLN Heart Foundation in the Netherlands, bringing awareness of this unique mutation.

“The way you know if you have PLN is if you receive a genetic test which will test for different monopolies and gene mutations,” said Borkowski.

The PLN mutation is a hereditary disease that affects the heart and dominates in Dutch culture. In the north of the Netherlands, it is estimated that 1 in every 1,500 people carry this mutation. Lucy has helped discover a small population in Northwest Iowa with the mutation as well.

“The most rewarding and surprising part was meeting with people face to face and talking about it,” explained Borkowski. “People always have questions I am always eager to talk to them, help them through this process cause it is scary.”

Back in May of last year, there were only 15 known carriers of the mutation in North America, now there are over 50. And 15 are from Northwest Iowa.

There is no cure at the moment but research is being done to help save more lives.

“I made some of these different handouts that talk about what PLN is and how to trace it in your family history, and there are different steps you can go through,” said Borkowski. “First step is to analyze your family history, if there is a cardiac conditions that commonly arise in people, to go out and receive genetic testing to see where that started in your family.”

But there have also been heartaches along the journey.

“I met with some ladies that a lady who had the PLN genetic and she passed away because of it in her 60s this spring,” said Borkowski. “So there is the joys of it and having people find they have PLN and helping them treat their symptoms, and there is always the downside of people living with it and trying to mitigate the symptoms. but it is real.”

Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, severe fatigue, and in the worst case, sudden cardiac death. It all starts with a genetic test and talking with your doctor about your symptoms.

Lucy Borkowski plans on setting up PLN patient support days via Zoom. She has created a Facebook Page to help provide more education, “PLN Genetic Mutation Awareness.”

