LIVE AT 12PM: Presidential Candidate Tim Scott holds town hall in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Presidential Candidate Tim Scott has brought his campaign back to Siouxland.

Scott is set to host a town hall in Le Mars, Iowa at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. It’s taking place at the uptown event center.

KTIV will be livestreaming the event once it starts. The livestream will be posted in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina is one in a crowded field of Republicans seeking the White House. Scott has spent a lot of time in Iowa, and a lot of money advertising in the state in hopes of making a good show at the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus in January.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.