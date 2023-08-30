LIVE AT 12PM: Presidential Candidate Tim Scott holds town hall in Le Mars, IA

FILE - Presidential Candidate Tim Scott hosts a town hall in Sioux City on May 24.
FILE - Presidential Candidate Tim Scott hosts a town hall in Sioux City on May 24.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Presidential Candidate Tim Scott has brought his campaign back to Siouxland.

Scott is set to host a town hall in Le Mars, Iowa at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. It’s taking place at the uptown event center.

KTIV will be livestreaming the event once it starts. The livestream will be posted in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina is one in a crowded field of Republicans seeking the White House. Scott has spent a lot of time in Iowa, and a lot of money advertising in the state in hopes of making a good show at the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus in January.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed.
Portion of South Lakeport Street closes after traffic accident
A look at a crash on Highway 75 that happened Aug. 29.
Woman sent to hospital after crash on Hwy 75
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
The Nebraska Department of Education ruled that the district had been in violation of a special...
South Sioux City School District found in violation of special needs student’s IEP

Latest News

Nebraska mother charged with abuse, manslaughter in infant’s drowning death
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
Healthbeat 4: The PLN mutation and what it is