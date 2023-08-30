Nebraska governor accepting applications for State Treasurer

State Treasurer John Murante (File photo)
State Treasurer John Murante (File photo)(Zach Wendling | Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)
By Adynn Kusek
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Wednesday he is accepting applications for State Treasurer.

Treasurer John Murante submitted his resignation letter and his last day is Sept. 18.  Murante will be the next director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems.

The governor’s appointee will finish the remainder of Murante’s elected term through 2026.

Applications can be submitted through the Governor’s website here or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

Gov. Pillen said he wants to fill the position as quickly as possible. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on September 6.

