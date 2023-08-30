Nebraska mother charged with abuse, manslaughter in infant’s drowning death

DECATUR, Neb. (WOWT) - A Burt County, Nebraska mother appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the drowning death of her infant son.

Court documents show 22-year-old Josephine Boschult has been charged with one count each of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death. An arrest affidavit shows on Aug. 14 a Decatur Police officer was dispatched to a home for a report of a drowning child. He arrived to find Boschult attempting CPR on a 15-month-old infant; first responders took over before the infant was transported to an Onawa, Iowa, hospital.

Boschult told the officer she had been bathing her three children. The two other children got out after they finished, and she allegedly admitted to leaving the infant in the tub while the water drained. She said she went outside for about five to ten minutes to take a phone call and forgot about her son. When Boschult came back, the infant was lying face down in the tub.

During the incident, Decatur Police noticed the infant had burns on their body. Boschult claimed the infant got the burns from turning the hot water on.

After about an hour of life-saving measures, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital. Iowa’s medical examiner stated the child had indeed suffered first and second-degree burns and had drowned.

Boschult surrendered to authorities and is currently in Burt County Jail on a $50,000 bond, court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

