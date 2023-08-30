Northwest Iowa grant competition looking for business ideas

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s West Coast Initiative (IWCI) is teaming up with several economic development organizations in Northwest Iowa to offer $10,000 in prize money for The BIG Challenge grant competition.

BIG stands for “Build, Innovate, and Grow,” and encourages entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in Northwest Iowa.

According to IWCI, the contest gives entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to submit their dreams to start or expand a business, and then encourage friends, family, and customers to vote for them online.

Now through Oct. 1, entrepreneurs in Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties can submit their business or startup ideas.

Voting on the submitted ideas will take place Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 13. The top three vote-gettering businesses will advance to a regional pitch-off competition, along with two additional entrants chosen by a selection committee. Each finalist will receive personalized coaching from the Small Business Development Center and UNI’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation.

The regional pitch-off contest will be held the evening of Thursday, Nov. 16 in Le Mars, Iowa at The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars.

The finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas at the contest with first place receiving $5,000, second place receiving $3,000, third place receiving $2,000 to grow their business.

To be eligible for the 2023 BIG Challenge contest, the business must:

Be located in Lyon, Osceola, Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Woodbury, or Monona County.

Have a for-profit business.

Have fewer than 5 full-time employees.

Have been operating your business for 3 years or less.

Have not been awarded prize money in a previous BIG Challenge or Dream Big Grow Here competition.

