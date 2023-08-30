Onawa native lends his services during the early stages of Hurricane Idalia

KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edwin...
KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edwin Rodriguez, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Robert Sutton, from Onawa, Iowa(Mass Communication Specialist 2n | Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - As Hurricane Idalia pushes through the Southeastern United States, help is needed and not just from the region affected.

Robert Sutton of Onawa, Iowa is an aviation boatswain’s mate stationed in Key West, Florida. He was seen preparing the Naval Air Station for flooding by placing sandbags at station entrances while Idalia was a tropical storm barreling through the western Caribbean.

Idalia quickly strengthened from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane in the span of 24 hours on its way to landfall in the Florida panhandle.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Idalia, follow this link.

