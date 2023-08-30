Phone scammer impersonating Woodbury County law enforcement

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A scammer impersonating a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has been calling local residents as of late.

A man claiming to be Captain Todd Peterson with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents from a Cresent, Iowa phone number saying that it is an urgent matter. The actual number for the sheriff’s office is (712) 279-6010 and you should call them if you are unsure of any calls made to you.

The sheriff’s office wants to stress to the public that scammers use these calls to make you panic and act before thinking. That way they can convince people to send them money.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll never ask someone to send them money over the phone.

