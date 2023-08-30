S.C. East & Remsen St. Mary’s volleyball pick up Tuesday night wins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school volleyball season is here, and conference matchups were already underway on Tuesday night as Sioux City East battled Sioux City North, while Remsen St. Mary’s had a War Eagle conference showdown with Akron-Westfield.
Final Scores:
S.C. East 3, S.C. North 0 Final
Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Akron-Westfield 1 Final
MVAOCOU 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1 Final
Ridge View 3, Woodbury Central 0 Final
S.C. West 3, CBTJ 1 Final
Sgt. Bluff Luton 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 Final
West Sioux 3, Harris-Lake Park 0 Final
West Monona 3, OABCIG 0 Final
