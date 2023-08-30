S.C. East & Remsen St. Mary’s volleyball pick up Tuesday night wins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school volleyball season is here, and conference matchups were already underway on Tuesday night as Sioux City East battled Sioux City North, while Remsen St. Mary’s had a War Eagle conference showdown with Akron-Westfield.

Final Scores:

S.C. East 3, S.C. North 0 Final

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Akron-Westfield 1 Final

MVAOCOU 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1 Final

Ridge View 3, Woodbury Central 0 Final

S.C. West 3, CBTJ 1 Final

Sgt. Bluff Luton 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 Final

West Sioux 3, Harris-Lake Park 0 Final

West Monona 3, OABCIG 0 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.