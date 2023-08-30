Sioux City man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun

37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23(Woodbury Co Jail)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man has been life-flighted to a Nebraska hospital following an incident with a pellet gun. Police say they were dispatched to an area near Hamilton Blvd and Tri-view Ave. just before 9 a.m. Aug., 26.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot with a pellet gun. Sioux City Police say there was a fight between two homeless men when one shot the other. Due to the seriousness of the injury, the victim was flown by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE.

On Aug., 29 Sioux City officers located and arrested the suspect 37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews, and charged him with Willful Injury, a Class D Felony.

