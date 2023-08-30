Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near...
5 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed.
Portion of South Lakeport Street to close immediately
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning
A look at a crash on Highway 75 that happened Aug. 29.
Woman sent to hospital after crash on Hwy 75

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Heider has worked at Mary Elizabeth Child Care and Preschool since 1978.
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honors Jane Heider for 45 years of teaching
IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.
IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options
3 thefts were reported at the Planet Fitness on Gordon Dr. Sunday afternoon.
Keeping your belongings safe while working out at the gym