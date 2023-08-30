Smoke to move out as warmer temperatures are about to move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smoke continued to linger across the region today as highs stayed above average yet again getting well into the 80s.

That smoke should start to move out of the region better tonight as a south wind strengthens a bit leaving our lows a bit warmer in the low 60s.

Thursday turns a bit on the windy side with our southerly wind gusting over 30 miles per hour at times leaving us with highs still above average int the upper 80s.

Then the real heat starts to move in on Friday as highs head toward the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

The warming isn’t done yet, however, as highs could reach to near 100 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with plenty of sunshine continuing and leaving those of us that want to see rain feeling disappointed.

A rain chance could return by Tuesday as highs will get a touch cooler for us.

I’ll have the latest on that rain chance along with the rest of your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.