Stensland Family Farms to discontinue bottling milk

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Milk has been a staple for Stensland Family Farms for almost seven years.

However, the family recently decided to discontinue bottling milk and focus on their other products.

Leah Stensland with Stensland Family Farms said inflation played a significant role in the decision.

“With today’s labor costs and material costs and all of that, and honestly getting choked out by the big corporate companies, milk prices have skyrocketed, and we just cannot get the value we need out of the product anymore,” said Stensland.

Many people reacted to the announcement.

“I was kind of disappointed when I found out that they were discounting it but not surprised given the economy and the cost of milk,” said Jessica McLain Underwood, Sioux Falls resident.

Many customers say they will miss the high-quality taste.

“We would specifically buy that one because it was just absolutely delicious, and it also didn’t have that more chemically highly processed taste that a lot of other milk can have,” said McLain Underwood.

While they will be discontinuing their liquid milk, chocolate milk, and cream, Stensland says there will still be plenty of great products for customers to enjoy.

“We are really pushing our focus towards the ice cream, like doing weekly ice cream flavors. We brought our ice cream machine back up to our main location here in Sioux Falls and are going to focus a lot more on the ice cream. Cheese curds, frozen cheese curds, block cheese, and all those products will stay, and that is our focus item,” said Stensland.

This brings relief to many Stensland Family Farms fans looking to support the local businesses.

“I was happy to find that they are still selling the cheese, and I’m hoping that they are still going to sell the cheese curds in-store and all of that, so that’s nice,” said McLain Underwood.

Stensland Family Farms’ last bottling day will officially be September 6, with the last deliveries to various retail locations on September 8.

