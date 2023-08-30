Tammi Veerbeek continues passion on the hardwood building up the ‘Wolfpack edge’

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Western Christian volleyball has become a powerhouse in the state of Iowa, and the Wolfpack’s rise to the top has come under the guidance of one coach who has poured her passion in year after year.

When it comes to high school volleyball in Northwest, Iowa, very few have found success the way Tammi Veerbeek has out of Western Christian. She’s won plenty of state titles, but her passion comes from helping her athletes become their best.

“I love the start of the season, and I always talk about it like being a puzzle. I love trying to put the pieces of a team together, what is going to make us be the best team?” said Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian volleyball head coach.

Coach Veerbeek is entering her 25th season as head coach of Western Christian volleyball. She’s brought 13 state titles back to Hull, Iowa, and has helped lead the Wolfpack to a state record of 22-consecutive state tournament appearances.

“That pressure isn’t going to go away, because tradition never graduates. You know, I always think of it as a positive. Like, if there wasn’t pressure, then what does that mean for your program? You know, no one’s expecting anything. People expect things out of Western Christian volleyball, and that makes us work,” said Veerbeek.

Last season was a thrilling one for Veerbeek and company battling through a five-set dog fight with Dike-New Hartford to win the Wolfpack’s 18th state title in program history. That could’ve been the end for Veerbeek, but there was still more passion to pour in.

“I really took time to soak that in and enjoy it, and even assess if that could be the end for me... walk away into the sunset after that win. But I still love the game. I love the competition, and most importantly, I love the girls, and the relationships,” said Veerbeek.

The journey has brought Veerbeek 13 state titles and a record number of consecutive state tournament appearances, but her biggest joy comes from passing down life lessons to all of her athletes.

Tammi Veerbeek celebrates with her athletes after Western Christian won the 2022 volleyball state title. (KTIV)

“We want to have passion. It’s okay to want to compete for championships, but you have to do it in the right way with joy and a heart of gratitude and service. And those are things that we look for to make us distinctive, and that’s what makes us special here at Western Christian,” said Veerbeek.

And her players know just how special it is to play for someone with such a deep history of success.

“Probably just how many years we’ve made it to state, and knowing how many state championships she’s won. She’s the best coach out there and she works hard every day in practice, and we love her,” said Keana Wynja, Western Christian senior.

As a graduate of Western Christian herself, Coach Veerbeek will always appreciate just how special it is to have this opportunity.

“I still just really enjoy it, and that’s why I keep going because of the players, the parents. Western Christian, it’s something special in my heart. I graduated from here and I always said, if I keep loving it, you’ll see me on the court the next year,” said Veerbeek.

When the time does come for Veerbeek to call it a career, she hopes all her athletes will remember her for the long-lasting life lessons and memories.

“I want to be remembered for making an impact in the girls lives outside of just the volleyball court. I would hope that they know, Yes, I push them and I want them to be the best volleyball players they can be. But I hope I’m remembered for making awesome Christian young ladies that go make a difference in the world,” said Veerbeek.

