Train derails off bridge in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a train derailment that has caused several cars to end up on their sides, with some hanging from a bridge.

The derailment was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and happened on a train bridge in North Sioux City. Photos from the scene show the train derailed off a bridge near Military Road and Main Street. People at the scene tell KTIV they see multiple tankers and grain cars on their side.

KTIV has confirmed the train cars are operated by D & I Railroad. We’ve reached out to the company which said it will be investigating this derailment. They had no other comments at this time.

According to D & I Railroad’s website, the company is a subsidiary of L.G. Everist and operates from Dell Rapids, South Dakota to Sioux City. The company uses tracks owned by BNSF Railway.

Traffic is being disrupted in the area as authorities investigate the derailment. North Sioux City officials are urging people to avoid the area of Military Road to Main Street and Highway 105 to Main Street. They say Highway 105 will be closed until further notice.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

