Train derails off bridge in North Sioux City

Caption
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a train derailment that has caused several cars to end up on their sides, with some hanging from a bridge.

The derailment was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and happened on a train bridge in North Sioux City. Photos from the scene show the train derailed off a bridge near Military Road and Main Street. People at the scene tell KTIV they see multiple tankers and grain cars on their side.

KTIV has confirmed the train cars are operated by D & I Railroad. We’ve reached out to the company which said it will be investigating this derailment. They had no other comments at this time.

According to D & I Railroad’s website, the company is a subsidiary of L.G. Everist and operates from Dell Rapids, South Dakota to Sioux City. The company uses tracks owned by BNSF Railway.

Traffic is being disrupted in the area as authorities investigate the derailment. North Sioux City officials are urging people to avoid the area of Military Road to Main Street and Highway 105 to Main Street. They say Highway 105 will be closed until further notice.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed.
Portion of South Lakeport Street closes after traffic accident
A look at a crash on Highway 75 that happened Aug. 29.
Woman sent to hospital after crash on Hwy 75
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms

Latest News

The scene of a train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City Train Derailment
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Scam Call Alert
Phone scammer impersonating Woodbury County law enforcement
The Charles Murtha House in Elk point, SD serves as the county's museum
Hometown History: The Charles Murtha House in Elk Point, SD