Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.

A fire reported in the 200-block of W 5th Street in Yankton, South Dakota has been ruled as...
A fire reported in the 200-block of W 5th Street in Yankton, South Dakota has been ruled as arson.(Yankton Fire Department)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) - Police in Yankton, SD have provided an update to a suspected arson on Aug., 23. At just before 12:30 p.m., a 911 call came in of a residential fire in the 200 block of W 5th St. When crews arrived, they were able to put out the fire.

An investigation conducted by Yankton Police, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshall concluded that the fire was intentionally set and not caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances.

Police say that two males were seen walking into this specific residence at around 11:50 a.m. Investigators were able to identify these males and interview them about the fire.

On Aug., 29 police located 18-year-old Treyvon Jackson and a juvenile male were arrested and charged with 1st degree Arson and Reckless Burning. The Yankton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Yankton Fire, The State Fire Marshal, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

