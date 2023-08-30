Weather extremes fuel Nebraska climate plan action

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warnings of extremes driven by climate change have been in the public’s faces for years.

The hottest global month on record.

Drought-driven wildfires in paradise.

Tropical storms across the desert.

Floods and record drought here at home.

“It’s those events that impact people in a very relevant and local way that I think it starts to change people’s mindset,” Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Durr said. “And they start asking questions like, are we gonna have more of these kinds of events? How will this impact me? What can I do about it? How can we work together for solutions and an equitable path forward?”

“I don’t want to frighten people, but we should certainly be concerned,” UNO’s Beth Chalecki said. “We need to start taking this seriously now at all levels of government, whether that’s the city of Omaha, the state of Nebraska, the United States, or the United Nations. We all need to be focused on this change that we’re making to our planet. As the saying goes, we don’t have a planet B to fall back on.”

It took money dangled by the federal government through the Inflation Reduction Act, but Nebraska has finally put some action towards a state climate action plan.

As of December 2022, 33 states had released such a plan or were in the process of developing one.

Nebraska joined those ranks this year after the state received $3 million in federal funds to produce a priority climate action plan by March 2024, and a comprehensive climate action plan by 2027.

“It’s really the first statewide effort to look at climate change from a mitigation perspective in terms of greenhouse gas emissions reductions,” Durr said. “And that’s what has to happen in order to solve this.”

UNO political scientist Beth Chalecki says it will require more than a plan. She says in this state, politics are a problem.

“They can make all the recommendations they want to make,” Chalecki said. “They can convene all the panels and draw up all the studies and publish all the papers they want to publish, they can give all the interviews they want to give, but the problem is, can we get the governor and state legislature to actually make some policy changes in order to transition the state of Nebraska away from coal and towards wind power, for example.”

“Nations, and I would say even smaller communities, states, and cities, have a responsibility to act based on their historic responsibility, but also on their present capacity, given their wealth, given their technology,” Creighton University associate professor and director of the Justice and Peace Studies Program Dan DiLeo said. “I’ve got three kids, seven, five, and one, and as I say to them, if you break it, you fix it, or you lead in the effort to clean up the mess.”

DiLeo is a Catholic theologian by training and often teaches Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment. He also works at a national level with the Catholic Climate Covenant organization.

“The Vatican is explicitly calling for this and yet as of today there’s not one diocese in the United States that has committed to science-based targets out of fidelity to the church’s own teaching,” DiLeo said. “So there’s a lot of unrealized potential and I would say a lot of unrealized mission fidelity in terms of what the church has an opportunity and a responsibility to do as we all try and care for our common home.”

DiLeo is part of a group of Nebraskans informing Durr’s work at the state level to forge state climate action policy.

“I think the science is... necessary but insufficient,” DiLeo said. “Because in many ways, I think it’s more of a question about what are our core values. Is it self-interest or is it a commitment to the common good?”

“It’s never too late to reduce the worst impacts that can happen, we can still certainly make change,” Durr said. “It could be too late to have the best-case scenario, but that doesn’t mean we can’t avoid the worst-case scenario. So I firmly believe that there still is time.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.