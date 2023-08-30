Wildfire smoke will make the air quality unhealthy for our Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s and wind calm across the region. Dewpoints are also in the 50s and 60s, which is creating some fog mixed in with some of the wildfire smoke.

For the most part, visibility is at 5 to 7 miles, with some isolated spots seeing some denser fog this morning. Mixed in with the fog is wildfire smoke. Air quality is not the best as we are at 101 here in Sioux City, which means our air quality is at an unhealthy level where certain sensitive groups could get affected by the smoke. If you want more information about the air quality in your town, visit this link.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting for the wildfire smoke to stick around as highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s again. Pretty similar to yesterday, as the wind will condition out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have some air quality alerts in effect for our counties in Nebraska, but everyone should be aware of the air quality.

Tonight, we will see lows fall into the 50s and 60s again, with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The skies will also be partly cloudy. We are forecasting the smoke to start to move out tonight, which will start to improve our air quality, but we are still seeing air quality issues tonight.

Thursday will be breezy with winds up to 25 miles per hour out of the south, which will really help move that smoke out of the region. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s again.

Then, starting Friday, highs will be increasing into the 90s across the area, and this weekend we will see highs climb into the upper 90s to even triple digits this Sunday. Sunday will be the best bet for seeing record highs in Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

