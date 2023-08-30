Wildfire smoke will make the air quality unhealthy for our Wednesday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s and wind calm across the region. Dewpoints are also in the 50s and 60s, which is creating some fog mixed in with some of the wildfire smoke.

For the most part, visibility is at 5 to 7 miles, with some isolated spots seeing some denser fog this morning. Mixed in with the fog is wildfire smoke. Air quality is not the best as we are at 101 here in Sioux City, which means our air quality is at an unhealthy level where certain sensitive groups could get affected by the smoke. If you want more information about the air quality in your town, visit this link.

Air Quality For Your Town

The rest of the day, we are forecasting for the wildfire smoke to stick around as highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s again. Pretty similar to yesterday, as the wind will condition out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have some air quality alerts in effect for our counties in Nebraska, but everyone should be aware of the air quality.

Tonight, we will see lows fall into the 50s and 60s again, with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The skies will also be partly cloudy. We are forecasting the smoke to start to move out tonight, which will start to improve our air quality, but we are still seeing air quality issues tonight.

Thursday will be breezy with winds up to 25 miles per hour out of the south, which will really help move that smoke out of the region. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s again.

Then, starting Friday, highs will be increasing into the 90s across the area, and this weekend we will see highs climb into the upper 90s to even triple digits this Sunday. Sunday will be the best bet for seeing record highs in Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed.
Portion of South Lakeport Street to close immediately
A look at a crash on Highway 75 that happened Aug. 29.
Woman sent to hospital after crash on Hwy 75
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
The Nebraska Department of Education ruled that the district had been in violation of a special...
South Sioux City School District found in violation of special needs student’s IEP

Latest News

Wildfire smoke will make the air quality unhealthy for our Wednesday
Smoke Forecast
Smoky skies move in as next heat wave looms
Smoke Forecast
Smoky skies move in as next heat wave looms
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Siouxland
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Siouxland