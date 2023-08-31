Around Siouxland: Iowa State University Seminars

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State University is offering a free 6 week course starting Sept. 20.

The once-a-week in person seminars are designed for parents or caregivers of those with special or behavioral needs. Skills gained from the seminar include communication and problem solving.

For more information on the course and how to register, follow this link.

