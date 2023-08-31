Boil advisory issued for Quimby, IA

QUIMBY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa community issued a boil advisory Thursday.

Quimby has issued a boil advisory after an issue with the town’s water system.

Quimby Water Supply says on Thursday, Aug. 31, the town’s water system lost pressure during repairs. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that water is boiled before use for drinking or cooking.

Water can still be used for bathing and other similar purposes. But Quimby Water Supply says if your water is colored, use an alternative source, like bottled water.

Quimby Water Supply is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.

This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available. Residents will be notified when the results are available and the advisory is lifted.

