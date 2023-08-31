Heat starts building into Siouxland Friday

Upper Level Pattern
Upper Level Pattern(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our south wind picked up today which helped disperse the smoke that’s been in the air as highs went into the 80s.

We’ll once again see lows tonight dip into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

The bigger heat that we’ve been talking about all week is going to start moving in on Friday when highs hit the low to mid 90s under sunny skies and breezy conditions again.

The warming isn’t done yet, however, as highs could reach near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine continuing.

Labor Day isn’t looking much cooler with highs still head into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

If there’s going to be a chance of rain in the forecast, later Tuesday could be that chance although at this point it’s looking like a small chance at best with highs on Tuesday a bit cooler near 90 degrees.

I’ll have the latest on this hot stretch of weather tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
18-Year-old Treyvon Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Arson of a Yankton, SD Home
Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Latest News

Wildfire smoke exits Siouxland while summer heat returns this Labor Day weekend.
Wildfire smoke exits Siouxland while summer heat returns this Labor Day weekend.
Wildfire smoke exits Siouxland while summer heat returns this Labor Day weekend.
Upper Level Pattern
Smoke to move out as warmer temperatures are about to move in
Upper Level Pattern
Smoke to move out as warmer temperatures are about to move in