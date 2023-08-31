Heat starts building into Siouxland Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our south wind picked up today which helped disperse the smoke that’s been in the air as highs went into the 80s.

We’ll once again see lows tonight dip into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

The bigger heat that we’ve been talking about all week is going to start moving in on Friday when highs hit the low to mid 90s under sunny skies and breezy conditions again.

The warming isn’t done yet, however, as highs could reach near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine continuing.

Labor Day isn’t looking much cooler with highs still head into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

If there’s going to be a chance of rain in the forecast, later Tuesday could be that chance although at this point it’s looking like a small chance at best with highs on Tuesday a bit cooler near 90 degrees.

