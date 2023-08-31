Lakes Area News: Construction to resume on Hwy 71 in Iowa Great Lakes

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - While Labor Day Weekend marks the end of the traditional tourism season in the Iowa Great Lakes, it also means the next phase of construction on Highway 71 through the lakes corridor will be getting underway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says work will resume this coming Tuesday, September 5th. Weather permitting, the northbound lane of Highway 71 from Benit Drive through Broadway Street in Arnolds Park will be closed to traffic. A detour will be in place utilizing Broadway Street and Lake Street. Officials say that’s scheduled to last about four weeks.

In addition, the causeway between Arnolds Park and Okoboji will be closed to all but emergency vehicle traffic beginning September 18th. That’s also expected to last about four weeks.

Officials say the work this fall will continue for as long as the weather allows and will resume again next spring.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.