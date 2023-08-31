Morningside & Northwestern pick up victories in Sioux County, Sioux City rivalry night

By Morgan Jones and Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) -On a night where both Sioux City schools travelled into Sioux County for matchups with the Red Raiders and Defenders, both the city and county were able to pick up victories.

In Sioux Center the Dordt Defenders played host to the Morningside Mustangs, and this was a 5-set thriller.

Dordt took a back and forth first set 25-22, but the Stangs would battle back taking the second and third sets, 25-20 and 25-17. Dordt would take the fourth set 25-22, before Morningside would roll to a 15-9 victory in the 5th and final set.

Over in Orange City the third ranked Northwestern Red Raiders handled an early run from Briar Cliff in the first set. But quickly responded disposing of the Chargers in straight sets to move to 5-0 on the season.

