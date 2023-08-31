Northeast Community College breaks ground on new CDL training facility

The $10 million facility is expected to be up and running by 2024.
The $10 million facility is expected to be up and running by 2024.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - Members of Northeast Community College in South Sioux City, Nebraska broke ground on their newest, $10 million project that will be used to train students to get their commercial driver’s licenses.

“This new building right now we have the driving range that’s being built. There’ll be two drive-thru bays for trucks where we’ll bring them in, inspect them, and teach the inspection process. A couple of classrooms, simulator room, and offices,” said the CDL Program Director of Northeast CC, Ed Lewis.

“Before you get on the road, you’ve gotta have a place to practice a bit, it’s not as easy as driving a car,” said NCC’s President, Leah Barrett. “You’ve got to have a large space where they can learn to back up, where they can learn to back up into dock and loading stations, and learn how to maneuver the truck properly.”

With the need for CDL-certified drivers growing, this extension of the college’s program already in place in Norfolk will be able to get new drivers on the road in just 6 weeks.

“Our economy when you think about it, if we don’t have great truck drivers going coast to coast disseminating our goods, our economy shuts down overnight,” said Nebraska’s Governor Jim Pillen.

“Right now, there is a great need for truck drivers in the United States,” said Lewis. “We have a lot of drivers getting ready to retire, getting ready to get out from behind the wheel and go home. And we’re in need of drivers to fill those spots. The jobs are really out there and they’re paying real good money right now.”

If all goes as planned at the construction site, classes will be in session as early as 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
18-Year-old Treyvon Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Arson of a Yankton, SD Home
Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Latest News

Construction map of Highway 71 in the Iowa Great Lakes.
Lakes Area News: Construction to resume on Hwy 71 in Iowa Great Lakes
For the past 11 years, Sioux City PD has partnered with Texas Roadhouse to raise money for the...
‘Tip a Cop’ raises over $4,000 for Sioux City special olympians
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil advisory issued for Quimby, IA
Railcars derailed in North Sioux City flipped back up and moved off tracks