Northeast Community College breaks ground on new CDL training facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - Members of Northeast Community College in South Sioux City, Nebraska broke ground on their newest, $10 million project that will be used to train students to get their commercial driver’s licenses.

“This new building right now we have the driving range that’s being built. There’ll be two drive-thru bays for trucks where we’ll bring them in, inspect them, and teach the inspection process. A couple of classrooms, simulator room, and offices,” said the CDL Program Director of Northeast CC, Ed Lewis.

“Before you get on the road, you’ve gotta have a place to practice a bit, it’s not as easy as driving a car,” said NCC’s President, Leah Barrett. “You’ve got to have a large space where they can learn to back up, where they can learn to back up into dock and loading stations, and learn how to maneuver the truck properly.”

With the need for CDL-certified drivers growing, this extension of the college’s program already in place in Norfolk will be able to get new drivers on the road in just 6 weeks.

“Our economy when you think about it, if we don’t have great truck drivers going coast to coast disseminating our goods, our economy shuts down overnight,” said Nebraska’s Governor Jim Pillen.

“Right now, there is a great need for truck drivers in the United States,” said Lewis. “We have a lot of drivers getting ready to retire, getting ready to get out from behind the wheel and go home. And we’re in need of drivers to fill those spots. The jobs are really out there and they’re paying real good money right now.”

If all goes as planned at the construction site, classes will be in session as early as 2024.

