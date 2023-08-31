Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone and hydrocodone from her hospital employer.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Morgan Miralles, a Sioux City nurse, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 30. She pleaded guilty to one count of false statements relating to health care matters and one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.

The press release says Miralles admitted to prosecutors that she diverted and controlled substances that were supposed to be given to patients. Prosecutors say she took the pain medications and used them for her own personal use. She reportedly did this by falsifying documents and purposely leaving out data in systems that track the disbursement of controlled substances. Authorities say these thefts went on from April 11, 2020, to Aug. 15, 2022.

Federal authorities say Miralles faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. She remains free on bond pending her sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
18-Year-old Treyvon Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Arson of a Yankton, SD Home
Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Latest News

Iowa troopers reminding people to slow down during Labor Day weekend
Doug Koopman is the new chief at the South Sioux City Fire Department.
South Sioux City Fire Department has a new chief
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
Spirit Lake Police looking for two missing women
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation