Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone and hydrocodone from her hospital employer.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Morgan Miralles, a Sioux City nurse, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 30. She pleaded guilty to one count of false statements relating to health care matters and one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.

The press release says Miralles admitted to prosecutors that she diverted and controlled substances that were supposed to be given to patients. Prosecutors say she took the pain medications and used them for her own personal use. She reportedly did this by falsifying documents and purposely leaving out data in systems that track the disbursement of controlled substances. Authorities say these thefts went on from April 11, 2020, to Aug. 15, 2022.

Federal authorities say Miralles faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. She remains free on bond pending her sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.