South Sioux City Fire Department has a new chief

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The fire department in South Sioux City, Nebraska has a new chief.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Doug Koopman, a man with over 30 years of experience, has been named chief.

The post goes on to say Koopman was working at a fire department in Henderson, Nebraska before he came to the South Sioux City Fire Department.

“I recently retired after completing 34.5 years of service, the last 23 as a battalion chief,” said Koopman in the Facebook post.

Koopman also said he has been involved in emergency medical services for over 38 years and started his paramedic career in Kansas City, Missouri. He also said he was born in Aurora, Nebraska, was raised in Scotland, South Dakota and graduated from Storm Lake, Iowa.

“I am looking forward to building relationships and serving the firefighters here and the entire community of SSC! My wife and I are very much looking forward to being active members in the South Sioux City Community,” said Koopman.

You can read Koopman’s full announcement here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.