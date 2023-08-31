Spirit Lake Police looking for two missing women

Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for two women who went missing from Spirit Lake.

According to the Spirit Lake Police Department’s Facebook page, Margaret and Sherri left Spirit Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and were heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Police say they never arrived in Sioux Falls.

The Spirit Lake Police Department tells KTIV they did get a report stating the two were spotted in Brandon, South Dakota Thursday morning.

Police say the two are driving a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with an Iowa blackout license plate that reads NGP911. Police say Margaret and Sherri have health conditions that need attention.

Anyone who has information on Margaret and Sherri’s whereabouts is asked to call (712) 336-5776.

