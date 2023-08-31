‘Tip a Cop’ raises over $4,000 for Sioux City special olympians

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Texas Roadhouse restaurants, in Iowa, spent the day dishing out meals and raising money for a good cause.

For the 11th annual “Tip a Cop” campaign customers could come in for a free pulled pork sandwich lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Sioux City. Service was provided by Sioux City Police and members of the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team.

Customers could also make a donation to the Sioux City Knights to support their efforts. In just three hours, the event served around 300 diners.

“We definitely see more people come in because we’re not typically open for lunch but we are today, so it’s just packed. 11 o’clock hit, we opened the doors, and it was just flooded,” said Anyssia Thomas, the store marketer for Texas Roadhouse. “This is a great way to give back to the community and especially for it to all stay in the Siouxland area is great. Any way we can help we try to do.”

Thanks to the customers’ donations, more than $4,000 was raised for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team.

