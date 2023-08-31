‘Tip a Cop’ raises over $4,000 for Sioux City special olympians

For the past 11 years, Sioux City PD has partnered with Texas Roadhouse to raise money for the...
For the past 11 years, Sioux City PD has partnered with Texas Roadhouse to raise money for the Sioux City Knights special olympics team.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Texas Roadhouse restaurants, in Iowa, spent the day dishing out meals and raising money for a good cause.

For the 11th annual “Tip a Cop” campaign customers could come in for a free pulled pork sandwich lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Sioux City. Service was provided by Sioux City Police and members of the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team.

Customers could also make a donation to the Sioux City Knights to support their efforts. In just three hours, the event served around 300 diners.

“We definitely see more people come in because we’re not typically open for lunch but we are today, so it’s just packed. 11 o’clock hit, we opened the doors, and it was just flooded,” said Anyssia Thomas, the store marketer for Texas Roadhouse. “This is a great way to give back to the community and especially for it to all stay in the Siouxland area is great. Any way we can help we try to do.”

Thanks to the customers’ donations, more than $4,000 was raised for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
18-Year-old Treyvon Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Arson of a Yankton, SD Home
Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Latest News

Construction map of Highway 71 in the Iowa Great Lakes.
Lakes Area News: Construction to resume on Hwy 71 in Iowa Great Lakes
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil advisory issued for Quimby, IA
The $10 million facility is expected to be up and running by 2024.
Northeast Community College breaks ground on new CDL training facility
Railcars derailed in North Sioux City flipped back up and moved off tracks