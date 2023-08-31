Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
37-year-old Bradley Wayne Andrews was arrested 8/29/23
Man life-flighted after being shot with a pellet gun in Sioux City
18-Year-old Treyvon Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Arson of a Yankton, SD Home
Two arrested in connection to house fire in Yankton, S.D.
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Latest News

Karen Collingsworth, an employee of the Starbucks at Marshall University, has faced some major...
Starbucks employee says she’s humbled by outpouring of love and donations for new car
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power
Tim McGraw shared a story about how he tricked record executives early in his career.
Tim McGraw shares how he used to fool record executives early in his career
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say