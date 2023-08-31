Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a historic day for Nebraska and women’s sports. Nebraska set the world record attendance for a women’s sporting event with 92,003 in attendance for the Nebraska vs. UNO match Wednesday evening.

The iconic Memorial Stadium was transformed from a football field to a volleyball court for Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The previous world record attendance for a women’s sporting event was 91,648 for the Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg UEFA Champions League match on April 22, 2022 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

The Huskers also broke other records including the American record attendance, the largest-ever crowd for any NCAA volleyball match and the largest NCAA volleyball regular-season attendance.

The American record attendance for a women’s sporting event was 90,185 for the USA vs. China FIFA World Cup final on July 10, 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The largest-ever crowd for any NCAA volleyball match was 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021 in the NCAA Final at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season attendance was 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 16, 2022.

Following the doubleheader, Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

Husker Nation, you’ve done it.



The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives in Lincoln.



Today’s attendance: 9️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣



There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/lQFguWHyp8 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN

• Wednesday’s Nebraska-UNO match will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports.com The UNK and Wayne State exhibition will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and will be best of three sets.

• The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

