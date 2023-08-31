Water damage, poor roof condition to blame for deadly Davenport apartment collapse, lawsuit alleges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the disaster.

The collapse happened on May 28 at an apartment complex called The Davenport in downtown.

Three men, Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, died in the collapse.

According to the Quad City Times, an amendment filed for the lawsuit says there was water damage from a poorly repaired roof.

And the placement of an HVAC unit on the roof led to the collapse.

The lawsuit accuses the building’s owner and the city of failing to repair and maintain the building.

It is one of at least six lawsuits filed over the collapse.

