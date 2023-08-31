Wayne State & Nebraska sweep to victory at record breaking Volleyball Day

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -The iconic college football stadium will now always be remembered for the iconic Volleyball Day in Nebraska where faithful fans showed that college volleyball has the power to make history. An unforgettable day for Wayne State College as they took to the big stage.

The Wildcats took the court first when they took on Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition. Wayne State struggled at first, but the nerves quickly wore off, and the Wildcats rolled to a sweep of Nebraska Kearney taking all three sets.

“I think the volleyball world is unlike any other world. I think everybody wants to see other women and other females to perform at the highest level and they want what’s best for them. And this is just a huge step in the right direction just really publicizing our sport and how awesome it is, it was great,” said Rachel Walker, Wayne State volleyball senior.

“They got to do something tonight that they’ll never do again. Ever. None of them, and myself included. I never thought that the biggest match that I’d coach in my life would be an exhibition, 2 out of 3, in a football stadium. But it’s that important. It’s that important to the sport of volleyball, but also women athletics in general. The entire country is watching this tonight, and there’s so many volleyball lovers out there, but in Nebraska this is the mecca of volleyball,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State Volleyball head coach.

Nebraska takes the court at the record-breaking Volleyball Day in Lincoln. (KTIV)

As coach Kneifl said, there were no winners or losers in these games, as everybody wins with what the sport of volleyball just accomplished.

Then the Huskers took to the court against Omaha, and the fourth ranked Nebraska squad never left a doubt in anyone’s mind, taking the match in straight sets and sending a record breaking 92,003 fans home happy.

