Wildfire smoke exits Siouxland while summer heat returns this Labor Day weekend.

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Waking up this morning, our air quality is a lot better than yesterday morning, but we still have some lingering ground smoke, so our air quality is at a moderate level this morning, so some sensitive groups could still be affected by the air this morning.

Today we are forecasting for the rest of the wildfire smoke to exit the region, causing us to see our air quality become normal, which is great news.

Some other good news is that our highs will be staying in the mid- to low-80s across the region, as our wind will be on the breezy side of things with gusts up to 25 miles per hour out of the south.

Tonight, Siouxland will see lows falling into the 50s and low 60s across the area as breezy conditions continue out of the south up to 15 to 25 miles per hour. Tonight is also looking to be partly cloudy.

Then, starting Friday, the summer heat starts to move into Siouxland, with highs getting into the mid-90s across much of the Siouxland area.

Then your Labor Day weekend will be toasty, with highs getting into the upper 90s to low 100s across the region and near record-breaking highs this Sunday.

The good news is that our humidity and dewpoints will stay low, so it won’t feel muggy outside. We are forecasting dry weather this weekend.

We have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

