Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley leaves position after 23 years

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - The manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District is stepping down after dedicating over two decades to the job.

When Jeff Dooley started 23 years ago, Dakota Dunes was much smaller. Over the years, Dooley has watched the community grow, overcome historic flooding, and continue to thrive.

Now, he has decided it’s time to move on and allow for new perspectives to lead Dakota Dunes. Dooley said he’ll miss the people around him.

”I can’t stay at a job for 23 years unless you have good supportive people and the maintenance staff does a great job here,” said Dooley. “One of the things I’m most proud of is how the place looks. I can’t take any credit for that, but they do a great job. So, I’m going miss that and I’m going to miss the residents.”

Dooley’s last day on the job is September 1, 2023. He’ll stay in the area where he will work for Civil Engineers & Constructors.

