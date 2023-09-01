Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death

Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Mugshot of Hannah Priest(Iowa DCI)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation by The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation has concluded its investigation of an infant death in Emmetsburg, Iowa. According to a report by the Iowa DCI, on Jan. 19, 2023, EMTs responded to a daycare at 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg for a call of an unresponsive child.

The child, 23-month-old Sebastian Jespersen was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital and then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines where he later died.

The DCI and State Medical Examiner revealed that Sebastian died of head trauma consistent with inflicted injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Sebastian’s daycare provider, 28-year-old Hannah Priest of Emmetsburg, was charged with child endangerment resulting in death, a class B felony. She is currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

