Hot, but not humid on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well we saw another above average day to end the month of August and that makes 14 consecutive days of above normal temperatures here in Sioux City. Unfortunately, we are expecting that to continue as we begin September. In fact, we could be in for some record-breaking temperatures. Friday afternoon will feature highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We are also expecting sunny skies and breezy winds out of the south. Gusts could be as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Temperatures will only keep on rising as we could be near triple digits on Saturday. Once again, sunny skies are expected with some passing clouds here and there. We will bump up those temperatures a little bit more on Sunday, which should be the hottest day of the week. 101 is forecasted here in Sioux City, which would be a new record. The one silver lining is that humidity values will be much lower compared to the last time Siouxland saw triple digits.

We are in for one more day of excessive heat on Labor Day before temperatures drop midweek. A cold front moves through the area Tuesday helping temperatures decrease into the 80s on Wednesday. We may even see the cold front trigger some showers and storms into the area Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. This would be our best chance of rain in the extended forecast.

Is there another warmup in the forecast next weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.