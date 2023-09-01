House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
UPDATE: Missing Spirit Lake, IA women found “safe”
This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the...
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car
Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

Latest News

A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks