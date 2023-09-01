Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School

The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not...
The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man was arrested at North High School in Sioux City early Tue. afternoon. According to police, 58-year-old Charles Gurnsey was arrested at the high school after he entered and was stopped by the front desk.

Office workers told him he was unable to go further into the building without identifying who he was. Police say he refused to provide information and walked into the building to the choir room.

When police arrived they located Gurnsey and could smell alcohol from his breath. He refused to give officers his information. Gurnsey was taken into custody, his blood alcohol level was .220, nearly three times the legal limit.

A statement from the Sioux City Community School District’s Director of Communications Leslie Heying said “We are grateful for the quick response of our School Resource Officer and school personnel who are committed to keeping our students and staff safe daily. Ensuring our school buildings are safe spaces for learning is and remains a top priority.”

Police have charged Gurnsey with public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
UPDATE: Missing Spirit Lake, IA women found “safe”
This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the...
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car
Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

Latest News

Westwood 2nd grade students takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
Westwood 2nd grade student takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the...
Former Davenport city administrator calls apartment collapse predictable and preventable
Iowa Statehouse dome.
US Dept. of Labor confirms Iowa’s new child labor law violates federal law
Northeast Community College breaks ground on new CDL training facility