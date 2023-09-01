President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday

“I’m here to make clear that our nation has your back,” President Biden said.
By Rhyan Henson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Florida and the Southeast as Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts continue.

“To the people of Florida and throughout the southeast, I’m here to make clear that our nation has your back,” President Joe Biden said. “We are not going to, we’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to slow down.”

The Category 4 hurricane blew through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday. The storm made landfall with 130 mile per hour winds that caused an estimated $12-$20 billion in damages. For comparison, Hurricane Ian caused nearly $113 billion in damages in 2022.

Biden has kept in constant communication with leaders on the ground. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said preparation has helped keep recovery efforts on track.

“In the state of Florida, we did you know, we fund disasters ahead of time,” DeSantis said. “So we have a fund that we created since I’ve been governor to be able to do this because you know, you hope you don’t have them but the reality is, I mean, these things just just happen so they just did a big budget deal and did not include that and include a lot of money for a lot of other stuff.”

Considering this hurricane and the Maui wildfires, Biden urges congress to pass the Disaster Relief Fund. Congressional Republicans are hesitant to sign off on the twelve-billion-dollar bill because it’s paired with security aid for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
UPDATE: Missing Spirit Lake, IA women found “safe”
Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients
This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the...
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

Latest News

This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
840,000 Afghans who’ve applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says
Search warrant leads to a drug bust in Spencer, Iowa
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse