Search warrant leads to a drug bust in Spencer, Iowa

(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Spencer, Iowa have arrested and charged a man with several felonies and misdemeanors. According to the Spencer Police Department, they were executing a search warrant at 502 8th St SW in Spencer. During the search, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, THC concentrates, prescription pills, and a firearm were located.

Police arrested 42-year-old Leon Banks of Spencer without incident and transported him to the Clay County Jail. 

Banks is facing several charges including:

  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, a Class B Felony
  • Possession of LSD with Intent to Deliver, a Class B Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D Felony
  • Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, a Class D Felony
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class D Felony
  • Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, a Serious Misdemeanor
  • Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, a Serious Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, A Simple Misdemeanor

Banks is being held on a $50,000 bond. Upon conviction, Banks faces possible penalty enhancements due to the violations occurring within 1000 feet of a public school.

