Sioux City Museum has new interactive sports kiosk

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Museum has a new interactive kiosk.

This kiosk has been added to their Sioux City sports exhibit. It has approximately 200 screens of content and 500 images. This will allow people to really dig into local sports history.

“So, this is a more of an in-depth history of certain Sioux City sports topics and just a user-friendly way kind of to explore really really deep down and to the different facts about sports that have been here in Sioux City over the time,” said Archival Records Clerk Haley Aguirre.

This kiosk took a little over two months to input all of the information and photos.

