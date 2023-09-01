Sioux City Museum opens new “Leaving and Waving” exhibit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Museum has a new exhibit called Leaving and Waving.

It features photography from native Sioux Cityan Deanna Dikeman. For 27 years, Dikeman took photographs as she waved goodbye and drove away from visiting her parents at their home in Sioux City. It is an exhibit that most people can connect with.

“It is something I think anybody can relate to. Especially anybody with aging parents or grandparents and just something I think most of us go through,” said Curator of History Matt Anderson.

An exhibit reception will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 1 at the museum and Dikeman will give a gallery talk at 2:00 p.m.

