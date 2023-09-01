State of Nebraska experiencing statewide 911 outage

UNDATED (KTIV) - The entire state of Nebraska is experiencing a 911 outage.

The 911 director of Douglas County said the state’s 911 system went down Thursday evening at about 7:30 p.m. That makes residents unable to call 911 for emergencies.

The following numbers are emergency contacts with the corresponding county.

For emergencies:

Holt County: (402) 336-2850

Antelope County: (402) 887-4148

Knox County: (402) 288-4261

Wayne County: (402) 375-2626

Pierce County: (402) 329-6346

Thurston County: (402) 385-3018

Dakota County: (402) 494-7555

Dixon County: (402) 755-5608

Cedar County: (402) 254-6884

Cuming County: (402) 727-2677

Stanton: (402) 644-8700

Madison: (402) 644-8700

Burt: (402) 374-2900

