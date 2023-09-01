State of Nebraska experiencing statewide 911 outage
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (KTIV) - The entire state of Nebraska is experiencing a 911 outage.
The 911 director of Douglas County said the state’s 911 system went down Thursday evening at about 7:30 p.m. That makes residents unable to call 911 for emergencies.
The following numbers are emergency contacts with the corresponding county.
For emergencies:
Holt County: (402) 336-2850
Antelope County: (402) 887-4148
Knox County: (402) 288-4261
Wayne County: (402) 375-2626
Pierce County: (402) 329-6346
Thurston County: (402) 385-3018
Dakota County: (402) 494-7555
Dixon County: (402) 755-5608
Cedar County: (402) 254-6884
Cuming County: (402) 727-2677
Stanton: (402) 644-8700
Madison: (402) 644-8700
Burt: (402) 374-2900
