This Labor Day weekend is going to be a hot one

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today has been a breezy and warm day with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. Tonight, lows will fall into the 60s across much of the KTIV viewing area with breezy winds continuing overnight. Forecasting clear skies overhead.

This weekend the main focus is the very hot weather moving in. We are forecasting highs to climb into the upper 90s and triple digits this weekend. The best chance of beating a record high will be this Sunday as we could see a high of 101 degrees here in Sioux City which would be the old record set back in 1947 of 99 degrees.

The National Weather Service has already put some of our counties under a Heat Advisory for our Saturday starting at 1 pm and ending at 8 pm. We could very easily see other heat advisories get issued this holiday weekend.

When it comes to rain chances, they are low. Our next best chance will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the chance of rain is on the lower end for Siouxland.

The good news is that next week we will see more average highs for this time of year with highs getting into the 80s.

