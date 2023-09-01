US Dept. of Labor confirms Iowa’s new child labor law violates federal law

The U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa's new child labor law violates Federal law.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Labor sent a letter to Iowa Democrats confirming the new child labor law Governor Kim Reynolds signed in May violates federal law.

Iowa Democrats sent a letter back in March to the U.S. Dept. of Labor voicing their concerns on the law, which eased restrictions on how many hours minors could work, and what types of jobs those could be.

In response, officials with the U.S. Department of Labor identified two ways in which the law violates federal law:

  • “The Iowa law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to operate dangerous power-driven machines, engage in heavy manufacturing, and work in demolition — all of which are prohibited under federal child-labor laws.”
  • “The new Iowa law also does not require 16- and 17-year-olds working in apprenticeship or student-learner roles to be registered by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state agency, which federal law does require.”

The letter says that states can pass more protective child labor laws, but cannot nullify federal requirements by enacting less protective laws.

“The child-labor expansion forced into law by Republican politicians and Gov. Reynolds sets a trap for Iowa kids and businesses alike,” Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said in a news release on Friday. “It makes our kids less safe by exposing them to hazardous environments that could get them injured or even killed—something the legislation itself acknowledged. And now it creates new bureaucratic confusion that can lead employers right into violations of federal law.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
UPDATE: Missing Spirit Lake, IA women found “safe”
This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the...
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car
Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott holds a town hall in Oskaloosa, IA
Caucus 2024: Tim Scott promises bigger emphasis on ethanol
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Revenue Committee chair, introduces LR22CA during a Revenue...
Opponents of Nebraska plan to use public money for private school tuition seek ballot initiative
State leaders present commissions and boards they think should be eliminated under Governor Kim...
Iowa state government realignment underway
FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
Caucus 2024: What to expect from first GOP debate